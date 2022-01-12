Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 621 in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 621 west of Hwy. 44 in Ascension Parish.

According to troopers, the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Bobby Boyd of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Boyd was traveling west on Hwy. 621 in a 2013 Nissan Murano. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan ran off the roadway to the left and struck a culvert.

Boyd was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Boyd for analysis.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.