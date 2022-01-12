Ascension Parish residence hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a shooting incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at a residence on Hemmingway Drive.

According to deputies, a residence was struck multiple times with gunfire.

Hemmingway Drive is located within a subdivision at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 44 on the east side of Ascension Parish.

According to deputies, no one inside the residence was injured.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).