BASF awards $10,000 in scholarships to LSU engineering students

Staff Report

BASF recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to four students who are currently studying at Louisiana State University’s College of Engineering. The annual scholarship program is focused on developing Louisiana’s talent pipeline through BASF’s workforce and development efforts across the state.

“BASF is committed to supporting educational programs in our community, and this scholarship program allows us to recognize outstanding talent among LSU’s engineer students who are future leaders of our industry and our state,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site.

Students are recognized for maintaining a strong grade point average, demonstrating leadership and expressing interest in a manufacturing career. Each student received $2,500 toward their college education and will have the opportunity for a summer internship at BASF’s Geismar site.

Caliah Guillory, is a junior from Ville Platte who is studying chemical engineering. Guillory graduated from Ville Platte High School. Guillory is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers and Phi Eta Sigma. Guillory also participates in the Big Sibling Mentorship Program as a mentor.

Malik Martin is a junior from Carencro who is studying electrical engineering. Martin graduated from Lafayette High School. Matin is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers and enjoys reading, chess and playing piano.

Morgan Noel is a junior from Plaquemine who is studying chemical engineering. Noel graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge and is currently a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and Society of Women Engineers. Noel participates in the Miracle League of Baton Rouge and volunteers for the Louisiana School for Visual Impaired. Noel also assists visually impaired LSU students around campus and the Baton Rouge area.

Robin Torres is a sophomore from Reserve who is studying mechanical engineering. Torres graduated from Archbishop Chapelle High School. Torres is a member of the Society of Peer Mentors, volunteers at children’s holiday parties, and participates in the Excellence in Calculus/STEM for Engineering Leadership and Diversity program with the LSU College of Engineering.

“BASF is an outstanding leader in the community whose support of our students and our college is key to our success. BASF’s investment in student success helps encourage future engineers of Louisiana to focus on succeeding in building a robust educational foundation,” LSU College of Engineering Dean Judy Wornat said.

BASF’s manufacturing presence near LSU includes operations in Geismar and Vidalia. These sites employ a workforce of nearly 2,000 people and invest approximately $300 million in Louisiana through annual payroll, purchases, taxes and charitable contributions to community partners throughout South Louisiana. For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.