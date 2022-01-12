Ascension Parish Library's yearlong reading challenge returns

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Library’s yearlong reading challenge is back — Read 2022. Move beyond the authors, genres, and formats you typically read. Get outside of your comfort zone and have fun with your reading list.

The library has selected 12 book challenges for the year and will reveal one challenge each month. One winner in each age group will be chosen monthly in a randomized drawing.

How to Participate:

Check our Shelf Analysis blog at shelfanalysis.myapl.org, social media pages, or library newsletter for our current monthly reading challenge.

Read a book from our suggested titles on our blog or choose your own book that fits the month’s challenge.

Participate in any month that interests or inspires you—this event is flexible.

When you complete a month’s challenge, log your book on Beanstack at myAPL.beanstack.org or stop by any Ascension Parish Library location to fill out a printed reading log.

Monthly Drawings

For each challenge completed, you will earn one chance in our monthly drawing.

One entry per person per challenge.

One winner in each age group will be chosen monthly in a randomized drawing.

Prizes:

Adult (ages 18+)—Foldable lawn chair

Teen (ages 13–17 years)—Quick charge power bank

Kids (ages 5–12 years)—Lion plushie

For further assistance, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Day at the Beach

Are cooler temperatures and darker days making you miss summer fun? Then bring your little ones to Ascension Parish Library for a fun-filled day at the beach at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Galvez, and at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 in Dutchtown.

Your toddler will love exploring the beach indoors with sensory activities like playing with sand and water beads and treasure hunting for shells and sea creatures. Kids will also develop gross motor skills by pretending to swim in the ocean and learn lots of fun facts about ocean life. Please note: Water beads present a choking and obstruction hazard and are not suitable for kids under 4 years.

For more information about this event, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Doily Snowflake Bowl Craft

Are you looking for a simple DIY décor project? Doilies make the cutest crafts. Adult patrons 18 and older are invited to pick up a craft packet from any Ascension Parish Library location that will contain all the supplies you will need to make your own doily snowflake bowl. These bowls are perfect for holding your jewelry items. Snap a photo of your completed project and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram by tagging us @myAPLibrary.

No Sew Sock Snowman

The library is chillin’ with our snowmies for a fun and easy craft! Visit Ascension Parish Library at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in Gonzales, and at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 in Galvez and make your own no-sew snowman pal to welcome 2022.

All you need are some socks and maybe a little magic to bring these snowmies to life.

Packet pickup will be available for our Donaldsonville location only beginning Jan. 17 and while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Mason Jar Snow Globes

If you are between the ages of 12 and 18, come chill out at Ascension Parish Library and create your own winter wonderland inside an upcycled mason jar at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Dutchtown; and at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 in Galvez.

We will have everything you need at the library to make your own tiny seasonal scene. Shake things up, then let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Packet pickup will be available for our Donaldsonville location only beginning Monday and while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Creative writing workshops with Larry Schexnaydre

Tap into your creativity with writing exercises designed to help you explore ways of expressing yourself in a creative and imaginative workshop series. Explore your creative process by turning the stories in your head into stories on paper.

Whether it’s a short sentence or a long narrative, learn to employ certain techniques to maximize your message and turn the mundane into the marvelous.

Larry Schexnaydre, owner and studio director of Center Stage Performing Arts Academy, will guide you through the writing process in a fun and thoughtful way during this series of two workshops at 10 a.m. Saturday and 29 at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown.

You will learn about writing — and maybe a little about yourself. Your goal will be to complete a short story or monologue, then perform it for the group. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your creativity in a supportive environment with other creative writers.

Designed for adults ages 18 and older. Writers of all levels are welcome. Participation in both sessions is recommended, but not required. Registration required. To register, call (225) 673-8699. This event was initiated through the Friends of the Ascension Public Library.

Dough Monsters

If you missed our first Dough Monsters event, or if you loved it so much that you want to join in the fun again, it’s your lucky day. There are still monsters waiting to be built.

Visit Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. Saturday in Dutchtown, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Galvez, and 6 p.m. Jan. 27 in Gonzales.

The library will provide play dough, wiggly eyes, sequins, fuzzy chenille stems, and more, along with a worksheet and die. Then, it’s up to you to roll the die and count the dots to determine how many eyes to add to your monster. Roll again and again for arms, legs, teeth, spots, and horns.

When your creation is complete, pick your monster apart and do it all over again and again. Best of all, you get to take all of your supplies home with you when you are done.

Designed for kids ages 3–8. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Author visit at the library

Join the Ascension Parish Library for an author visit with Kevin A. Rodrigue at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in Dutchtown. Rodrigue will discuss his most recent book.

Have you ever driven down a country road and noticed a majestic old tree and wondered what stories that tree could tell about the things it has seen? In his book, If Only That Tree Could Talk, Rodrigue addresses that very question — presenting the history of Louisiana from the perspective of a plantation live oak.

Although fictionalized, the tree’s stories are based on actual historical pictures, letters, and speeches featuring real people who had tremendous impacts on the Pelican State.

Rodrigue, a history teacher and native Louisianan, has always enjoyed telling stories of Louisiana’s past. A book signing will follow the presentation. Registration required. Call (225) 673-8699 to register.

Bilingual Storytime

Experience storytime in two languages! Kids ages 8 and younger and their families are invited to visit Ascension Parish Library at 6 p.m. Jan 20 in Gonzales and at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 in Galvez for an exciting and interactive bilingual storytime presented in both English and Spanish. Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs, and active play, followed by a fun and easy craft. For more information, call (225) 647-3955 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

¡Experimente la hora del cuento en dos idiomas! Los niños de 8 años o menos y sus familias están invitados a visitar la biblioteca parroquial de Ascension el jueves 20 de enero a las 6:00 p. M. En Gonzales y el jueves 27 de enero a las 10:00 a. M. En Gálvez para disfrutar de un emocionante e interactivo cuento bilingüe presentado en inglés y español. . Disfrute de treinta minutos de historias, canciones y juego activo, seguidos de una manualidad divertida y sencilla. Para obtener más información, llame al (225) 647-3955 o visítenos en línea en myAPL.org.

Sell online with eCommerce tools webinar

Learn how to sell your products online and how to list your products for free with your Google Business Profile and Merchant Center during this Grow with Google virtual workshop led by a Google-supported trainer at noon Jan. 25.

Discover how to sell your products on your website using an eCommerce store built with Shopify and explore helpful tools to stand out online, such as Local Opportunity Finder and Grow My Store.

Advance registration required. Visit Ascension Parish Library’s Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresources.com and click on the banner to register. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call (225) 647-3955.

Grow with Google webinars are brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Silver partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program. This program helps organizations host trainings for local business owners on how to use digital tools to be successful online and ensures that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone.

Fly tying workshops at the library

Learn the basics of tying your own flies. Local fishing enthusiast Darrell Crawford teaches the basics of fly tying during this series of two, three-hour workshops at 9 a.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.

Crawford has been tying flies for over 40 years and will demonstrate several different fly-tying techniques.

Fly Tying I will cover how to tie Bream Killer and Little Tommy flies. Fly Tying II will cover how to tie saltwater flies, Crazy Charlie and Gotcha. If time permits, Crawford will also demonstrate tying a Sac-a-Lait jig.

Participation in both sessions is recommended, but not required. All needed materials and tools will be provided. Each workshop will last approximately 3 hours. Masks will be mandatory during both workshops. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.