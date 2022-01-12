Ascension Parish guilty pleas reported by 23rd Judicial District Court

Staff Report

During the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 7, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Olvin Corrales Garcia, 47021 Hwy 22 St. Amant, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Travis Smith, 517 St. Patrick St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Dwayne Variani, 14309 L Keller Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 47, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Eric Bennett, 35726 Coco Rd. Geismar, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

De’Andre Demby, 1005 Elizabeth St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, View Outward or Inward through Windshield or Windows Obscuring Prohibited, and Driving Under Suspension. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kevin Bozeman, 12964 Live Oak St. Maurepas, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids 1st The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.