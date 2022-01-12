CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Staff Report

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales will host the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour on March 19. It will feature Colt Ford with the Chase Tyler Band, and Jordan Babin.

The event will feature a special appearance by two-time PBR World Champion Chris Shivers.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the pre-party with Jordan Babin begins at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Gonzales Gun & Knife Show

Classic Arms Productions will host the Gonzales Gun & Knife Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Feb. 26 and 27.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for children ages 6 through 11. Anyone under 18 admitted with parent only. Law enforcement officers in uniform are admitted free.

Gonzales Mardi Gras Parade set

The Krewe of Ascension Mambo announced its inaugural Mardi Gras parade will roll in Gonzales on Feb. 19.

The new Ascension Parish parade will begin at 2 p.m. and follow the same route as the annual Gonzales Christmas parade.

Anyone interested in participating can obtain forms at Gonzales City Hall. The fee to enter is $175.

For more information, contact Joy McMeller at (225) 290-2176, Rainie Favorite at (225) 803-1878, or email info@kreweofascension.com.