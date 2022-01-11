Mortgage relief program launched for homeowners impacted by pandemic

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.

According to a Jan. 10 news release, the program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides $10 billion in federal relief for vulnerable homeowners. Louisiana is set to receive $146.7 million in funding to provide up to $25,000 per eligible homeowner.

The program is available statewide to homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and earning less than 150 percent of the area median income or 100 percent of the national median income, whichever is greater, based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income data. The Louisiana Office of Community Development is administering the program.

“We know that many Louisiana homeowners are struggling financially from the pandemic and, in many cases, have fallen behind on their mortgages and are facing foreclosure,” Edwards stated. “This program provides an avenue for resources and assistance that has not been available before, and this is an important step to help ensure that low- and moderate-income homeowners and their families are able to stay in their homes. I encourage everyone who may be eligible to apply.”

Eligible homeowners include those who meet the following criteria:

Own and occupy a home in Louisiana as their primary residence

Meet income qualifications

Experienced a financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

The state will work closely with lenders and mortgage providers to ensure the availability of funds is communicated to homeowners who would benefit from the program.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit haf.lacovidhousing.com or call 833-88-LAHAF.