Ascension Parish 4-H Stick Horse Rodeo, Alumni Night, Livestock Show set for Jan. 21-22

Staff Report

Ascension Parish 4-H will host the annual Stick Horse Rodeo Jan. 21 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales at Barn 8.

Registration will be at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. It is open to all youth ages 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race, and Barrel Racing.

The stick horse rodeo has a fee of $5 to participate, and participants do not have to be a 4-H member to participate. Spectators are free.

Following the stick horse rodeo, there will be fellowship and adult showmanship contests for 4-H and FFA alumni.

Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA will host its annual Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Barns 7 and 8 on Jan. 22.

There will be cattle, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits, and poultry exhibited at the show, along with showmanship contests, and premier exhibitor tests. The show is open to the public for spectating.

The judging begins at 8 a.m. with the cattle followed by sheep, goats, and swine. The rabbit and poultry shows will both begin at 9 a.m.

For more information, call the Ascension 4-H office at (225) 621-5799.