Staff Report

State Rep. Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales will be the grand marshal of the Krewe of Diversion 27th annual Mardi Gras boat parade.

Set for noon Feb. 19, all proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Registration will be at Manny's Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

For more information, call David or Vivian Stevens at 225-939-2135 or 225-324-5695.