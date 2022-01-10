Ascension Public Schools to host substitute bus driver classes

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools plan to conduct a free 30-hour pre-service class for people interested in becoming certified substitute bus drivers.

The classes are scheduled for Jan. 18-20 and Jan. 24-25 at APSB Distribution Center at 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in taking a class should contact Jerril Bolding at Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344.