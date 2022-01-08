Prairieville Walmart closes at 2 p.m. Jan. 8; reopening set for Jan. 10

The Prairieville Walmart store at 17585 Airline Hwy. was set to close at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 and remain closed through Jan. 9 as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson said the location will reopen Jan. 10 at 6 a.m.

Associates will restock shelves and prepare the store for reopening during the closure.

"As an essential business and a member of the Prairieville community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," Crowson stated in an email.

Several areas throughout the country have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," Crowson added.

Employees will be required to wear masks in facilities where there are state or local mask mandates.

When the store reopens, the company will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, Walmart also offers access to vaccines for employees, according to Crowson. They can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. Employees will receive two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccination and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction.

"These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers," Crowson concluded. "We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."

Walmart has stores across Ascension Parish, including Prairieville, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, and Galvez.