Two join Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center medical staff

Staff Report

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has added two new medical oncologists to its medical staff. Lauren Juneja and Sanjay Juneja have joined the practice and are available to see patients immediately at Mary Bird Perkins locations in the Baton Rouge area.

Lauren Juneja received a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University and a Master of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology from Tulane University. She received a Doctor of Medicine from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, where she also completed her combined Hematology/Oncology Fellowship.

She is triple board certified in hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is a member of Baton Rouge Oncology Group, Louisiana Oncology Society, American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Society of Hematology. Juneja previously practiced with American Oncology Network, located on Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus.

Sanjay Juneja, a native of Baton Rouge, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Louisiana State University and earned his Doctor of Medicine at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport. He completed his Hematology/Oncology Fellowship from Feist-Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport.

He is triple board certified in hematology, medical oncology and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Juneja’s professional memberships include the Baton Rouge Oncology Group and Louisiana Oncology Society where he is a member of the organization’s board of directors. He previously practiced with American Oncology Network, located on Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus. He currently serves as the hospital’s chief of oncology service line.

His recent achievements include being named as a member of the of the Baton Rouge Business Report’s Top 40 Under 40 class of 2021 and papers published in the Journal of Otolaryngology and Rhinology Research and Journal of Medical Practice Management. As a national medical media personality, he partners with various news organizations to provide healthcare perspectives, including a recent guest appearance on the highly viewed Chasing Cancer video series, a feature of The Washington Post. He also is a medical social media influencer and goes by the handle @TheOncDoc.

“We are excited to welcome these two outstanding and accomplished medical oncology physicians to our program,” said Jonas Fontenot, Ph.D., chief operating officer and Dr. Charles M. Smith chief of physics, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “As the only organization in our region focused exclusively on cancer care, Drs. Lauren and Sanjay Juneja will help to accelerate our growth across the region and expand our ability to provide even greater access to the highest-quality care to cancer patients in our community.”

The Junejas are members of Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s exclusive medical oncology provider in the greater Baton Rouge region.