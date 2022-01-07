Ascension Parish Health Unit partners with Albertsons to give vaccines
Staff Report
The Ascension Parish Health Unit and Albertsons grocery chain have partnered to give ages five and older free COVID-19 vaccines.
The pop-up vaccination clinic will take place at the Gonzales Health Unit on Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Organizers ask that those planning to attend have the following:
- Prescription insurance card/Medicaid/etc. if available
- Insurance is not mandatory
- Parents of children should have their I.D. and drivers license
On Feb. 12, 21 days after the first dose, a second dose will be scheduled. On-site consent forms will be provided and online at www.ascensionparish.net. Residents may call the health center at 225-450-1006 for any questions or concerns.