Trio suspected of stealing 66 items worth $6,310 from Ulta Beauty

Staff Report
The Gonzales Police Department released three images of the suspects.

The Gonzales Police Department released surveillances images of three women suspected of stealing 66 items worth $6,310 at the Ulta Beauty store.

According to police, the trio conspired to steal the merchandise around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Police said a witness reported the three of them departed in a gray Nissan or Toyota sedan westbound on E. Cornerview St.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identities of the suspects can contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572.