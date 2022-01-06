Trio suspected of stealing 66 items worth $6,310 from Ulta Beauty

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department released surveillances images of three women suspected of stealing 66 items worth $6,310 at the Ulta Beauty store.

According to police, the trio conspired to steal the merchandise around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Police said a witness reported the three of them departed in a gray Nissan or Toyota sedan westbound on E. Cornerview St.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identities of the suspects can contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572.