Local woman to host signing for new book

Staff Report

Local author Rachel Davidson has published an autobiography titled “Dangerous: When a Woman Becomes Fearless” aimed at inspiring women to break through fear and live with purpose and power.

To celebrate the launch of the book, Davidson has announced a book signing at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cake That in Prairieville, 16113 LA-44.

The book chronicles her life story as a young girl born in Brazil who overcame challenges and obstacles to follow her dreams.

Throughout the book, she reveals her secrets to success. She overcomes fear and anxiety by cultivating a positive mindset, surrounding herself with supportive people, networking and finding the confidence to follow her dreams.

“It was important to me to write this book,” she said. “I want to inspire others to break free of fear and follow their dreams. Everyone has a purpose. We often lose sight of our passions and get stuck in the challenges of life. This can change with one decision. In my book I teach people how to make that decision and transform their lives. Master your fear, master your destiny.”

The book is available on Amazon in multiple formats including Kindle, paperback and hardcover with an audio version coming soon.