Ascension Parish Council names John Cagnolatti chair, Teri Casso vice chair

During the virtual Ascension Parish Council meeting held Jan. 6, council members unanimously selected John Cagnolatti as chair and Teri Casso as vice chair.

In its first meeting of 2022, the council moved back to meeting via Zoom conference instead of the courthouses in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

Casso said she would pass the "virtual gavel" over to Cagnolatti.

"We have hung in there together," she said. "We have rarely been inclined to criticize each other and we have always worked together to form a consensus. I thank you all very much."

Casso also thanked members of Parish President Clint Cointment's administration, and Council Secretary Cinnamon McKey.

Aaron Lawler nominated Cagnolatti for chair, and Michael Mason provided the second. There were no objections.

Lawler also nominated Casso as vice chair. No objections were made.

"Thank you all for the opportunity to chair the council this year," Cagnolatti said. "Let's go forward and work together to accomplish great things for the people of Ascension Parish in 2022."

Also during the meeting, a presentation was made on the Keep Ascension Beautiful program. Statistics were shared on the Ascension Parish Recycling Center and litter abatement efforts throughout the parish.