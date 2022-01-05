Ascension Parish drainage officials announce gate valve opening

Staff Report

Ascension Parish drainage officials announced the gate valve is open at Smtih Bayou Weir as of Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.

According to parish spokesperson Rae'ven Jackson, the purpose is to draw New River water levels down within the dredging project limits of the City of Gonzales, Geismar, and parts of Dutchtown. A second valve was set to open later the same day.

"The Drainage Department wants citizens to know that this is in affiliation with the New River Dredging Project, and low water levels may be present throughout this work," Jackson stated in the news release.

Residents should contact the Ascension Parish customer service center at 225-450-1200 with any questions and concerns.