Louisiana Cajun cuisine, Kansas steaks on the line in friendly wager

Staff Report

Louisiana senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy made a friendly wager with Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas before the Texas Bowl matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Kansas State Wildcats.

If the LSU wins, Marshall will share Kansas City T-bone steaks with the Louisiana senators. If the Wildcats win, Marshall will receive turtle soup and alligator sausage.

Cassidy gave Marshall the choice of seafood gumbo, andouille sausage, turtle soup, or crawfish etouffee.

The TaxAct Texas Bowl was set for Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston.