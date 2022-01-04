Ascension Parish teachers win educational grants from EATEL

Staff Report

Ten Ascension Parish teachers were awarded grants to fund their creative classroom-based programs.

The EATEL annual grant program “Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid” encouraged teachers to think big and submit grant narratives and ideas online. They were asked to share ideas to create educational opportunities that could be offered during the spring semester.

Applications submitted were judged, and the ten educators were selected to receive $500 each.

“We are grateful for our outstanding teachers who continually strive to enhance student learning and community partners like EATEL who make classroom innovations possible,” Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander stated. “Ascension Parish is the ultimate beneficiary of these teacher grant programs.”