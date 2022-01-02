Thirty sex offenders arrested, five teenage girls recovered in U.S. Marshals operation

Staff Report

Five missing and endangered teenage girls were recovered during an operation that spanned weeks and resulted in 30 arrests.

The operation, known as "Operation Boo Dat," began in mid-October and ended in mid-December as several Louisiana law enforcement agencies partnered together, according to a U.S. Marshals news release.

Authorities said the five girls recovered in the operation ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old:

A 16-year-old female was found at a residence on Benson Street in New Orleans. She left her residence in Marrero by reportedly stealing a relative's vehicle and a handgun.

A 14-year-old female "with possible sex trafficking ties" was found at a motel off Read Blvd. in New Orleans East along with a 17- and 15-year-old. The girls advised they were in another motel room with adult males who left them to return to Baton Rouge due to a cousin being shot.

A 15-year-old girl from Baton Rouge was located living with her 17-year-old boyfriend and one of his relatives at an apartment on the North Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans. The case may be associated with an armed robbery that occurred in the area, authorities said.

Two sisters, ages 15 and 16, from St. Tammany Parish, may be victims of felony sex crimes. They were recovered at an apartment in Baton Rouge.

More than 100 sex offender compliance checks were also attempted or completed in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. Sex offender compliance checks require law enforcement officers to go to the sex offender’s reported address of residence to verify that the person still lives at the provided address.

Marshals said many hours of investigative work are required during and after a compliance check.

One of the arrests included Lorenzo Oliver, who authorities said had a felony warrant for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in an abandoned residence.

According to past news reports, Oliver was arrested in 2013 when he reportedly followed a woman into the bathroom of the Westwego library and attempted to rape her. He was convicted in 2015 of attempted forcible rape and sexual battery.

In October, a federal arrest of an unnamed sex offender was made for the alleged failure to report international travel to Ethiopia to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect was located and arrested in Gonzales.

Later that month, convicted sex offender James Sorrell was found at a New Orleans homeless shelter under a false name.

Also in October, sex offender David Douglas Smith was arrested on a warrant from Jackson County, Mississippi. He had been living in Tangipahoa Parish for more than two years without compliance.

Lamonte Versill Morris was wanted on a warrant from San Patricio County, Texas for the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

In November, James E. Muse was arrested for not reporting to probation and parole authorites. He was on parole for enticing persons under 17 into prostitution in Orleans Parish.

In early December, Anthony Roberts was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of attempted forcible rape in 1997 and received a 20-year sentence. He was located at an apartment in Metairie.

In late December, Kuimar Stephen was arrested at a residence on Yorktown Dr. in New Orleans after he attempted to flee out of a window. He was also wanted on a New Orleans Police warrant for possession of a rifle, which stemmed from a shooting incident on Nov. 21.

Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. Marshal Scott Illing stated assistance from state and local partners has been critical in the agency's daily efforts.

"This work was accomplished during an interrupted period shortly after the death of one of our area’s USMS Senior Inspectors, Jared Keyworth, who died in a line of duty automobile accident in Mississippi, and during post Hurricane Ida recovery and continuing COVID-19 issues. We believe that Senior Inspector Keyworth would be proud of the continuing work to reduce violent crime across the nation and dedicate the results of Operation Boo Dat 2021 to his memory."