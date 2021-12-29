Two utility workers injured in St. Amant area

Staff Report

Two utility workers were shocked while working in the St. Amant area, according to reports from authorities responding to the scene.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said both men were transported to area hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said many residences in the area were without power.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the Hwy. 431 area.

This is a developing story.