LDH: Sharp increase in Omicron cases across Louisiana

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Dec. 29 it estimates the proportion of Omicron cases of COVID-19 in the state is 88.5 percent for the week ending Dec. 25.

According to LDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is 86.7 percent. Additionally, 95 percent of parishes are at the two highest levels of community transmission.

In a news release, LDH stated COVID-19 cases, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations are sharply increasing throughout Louisiana.

Individuals not fully vaccinated account for 64 percent of new cases from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22. Furthermore, those not fully vaccinated account for 79 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Dec. 28.