Ascension Parish Library sets events for all ages

Staff Report

Visit any Ascension Parish Library location staring Monday to pick up a craft packet containing all the supplies you will need to create a snowy cardinal handprint.

This sweet construction paper craft is a great indoor activity to enjoy on a cold winter day. Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, but all ages are welcome to participate.

Safety scissors are included, so you can use this craft as a fun introduction to scissor skills for your preschooler. Toddlers may need assistance. Available while supplies last. Be sure to snap a photo of your finished creation and share it with us on Facebook or Instagram by tagging us @myAPLibrary. While you’re at the library, check out some birding books so you can look for feathered friends in your yard after you complete your cute keepsake art.

Holiday closings

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Friday and Saturday for the holidays.

Art Break

Teens between the ages of 12 and 18 years who like to free draw, coloring, or just in need of a break can visit Ascension Parish Library’s Art Break.

We will provide art supplies, coloring sheets, and refreshments—all you have to do is show up.

Art Break will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Gonzales and at 4 p.m. Jan. 25 in Dutchtown and Galvez. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.

LEGO Club

Whether you are a first-time builder or a master at LEGO construction, you are sure to have a fun time putting the pieces together at Ascension Parish Library’s LEGO Club. Visit Ascension Parish Library at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in Gonzales and build whatever you can imagine.

We’ll provide the LEGO bricks, so leave your own blocks at home because we wouldn’t want you to lose your favorite pieces. However, materials and creations must stay at the library. You may want to bring a camera to capture the moment.

LEGO Club is open to kids of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. Please note: Contains small parts which present a choking hazard and are not suitable for kids under 3 years. For more information about this event, call (225) 647-3955 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Origami Club

Explore the ancient art of paper folding at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown.

Origami helps develop hand-eye coordination, sequencing and spatial awareness skills, patience, and memory. Plus, it’s also a great stress reliever—and it’s fun!

Practice your origami skills with four designs that ring in the new year. Whether you are just a beginner or a skilled expert, there’s something for everyone.

All experience levels are welcome. Materials will be provided. For more information, call (225) 673-8699 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Day at the Beach

Are cooler temperatures and darker days making you miss summer fun? Then bring your little ones to Ascension Parish Library for a fun-filled day at the beach at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in Galvez and 10 a.m. Jan. 29 in Dutchtown.

Your toddler will love exploring the beach indoors with sensory activities like playing with sand and water beads and treasure hunting for shells and sea creatures. Kids will also develop gross motor skills by pretending to swim in the ocean and learn lots of fun facts about ocean life.

Please note: Water beads present a choking and obstruction hazard and are not suitable for kids under 4 years. For more information about this event, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Mason Jar Snow Globes

If you are between the ages of 12–18 years, come chill out at Ascension Parish Library and create your own winter wonderland inside an upcycled mason jar at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in Gonzales, 4 p.m. Jan. 18 in Dutchtown and 10 a.m. Jan. 22 in Galvez.

We will have everything you need at the library to make your own tiny seasonal scene. Shake things up, then let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Packet pickup will be available for our Donaldsonville location beginning Jan. 10, while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit us online at myAPL.org.

Bilingual Storytime

Kids ages 8 and younger and their families are invited to visit Ascension Parish Library at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 in Gonzales and at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 in Galvez for an exciting and interactive bilingual storytime presented in both English and Spanish.

Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs and active play, followed by a fun and easy craft. For more information, call (225) 647-3955 or visit us online at myAPL.org.

¡Experimente la hora del cuento en dos idiomas! Los niños de 8 años o menos y sus familias están invitados a visitar la biblioteca parroquial de Ascension el jueves 20 de enero a las 6:00 p. M. En Gonzales y el jueves 27 de enero a las 10:00 a. M. En Gálvez para disfrutar de un emocionante e interactivo cuento bilingüe presentado en inglés y español. . Disfrute de treinta minutos de historias, canciones y juego activo, seguidos de una manualidad divertida y sencilla. Para obtener más información, llame al (225) 647-3955 o visítenos en línea en myAPL.org.