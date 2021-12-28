Nationwide gas prices continue to hover around $3.28 average

Staff Report

Gas prices continued to fluctuate nationwide over recent days amid news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery and fears of a pandemic-driven economic slowdown.

Four people were injured when a fire erupted at the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas, It is one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the country.

A long-term shutdown of the plant could result in an effect on gas prices, as the recent steady decline in prices has slowed. The national average per gallon has fallen two cents over a week-long period to $3.28.

In a news release, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the effect could be minimal if the plant gets back up and running within a few weeks. If repairs take months, consumers could see a spike at the pumps.

The national average currently stands at an average of $3.28. It was 11 less a month ago, and $1.03 more than a year ago.

According to AAA, the top 10 most expensive markets were: California ($4.66), Hawaii ($4.32), Washington ($3.85), Nevada ($3.83), Oregon ($3.76), Alaska ($3.69), Arizona ($3.65), Idaho ($3.58), Pennsylvania ($3.53) and Utah ($3.51).

According to GasBuddy, the Baton Rouge area had a $2.98 average. The lowest prices in the Capital area were $2.59 at membership retailers Sam's Club and Costco.