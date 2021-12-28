Ascension Parish Christmas tree drop-off dates announced

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced residents wishing to dispose of their Christmas trees may drop off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales beginning Dec. 28.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road in Gonzales.

After parish residents enter the expo center’s main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop-off location will be the unpaved parking area on the left side as you enter the property. Signage will direct residents as they enter the property.

Parish officials said trees must not have any decorations or stands on them, because they will be shredded and mulched.

The tree drop-off program runs through Jan. 12, 2022.

For more information call 225-450-1506.