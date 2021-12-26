Plaquemine man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the death of a Plaquemine man involved in a Dec. 26 single vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 north of Hwy. 18 in Ascension Parish.

The crash, which occurred just after 10 a.m., took the life of 43-year-old John Gray of Plaquemine.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Gray was traveling south on Hwy 1 in a 2021 Western Star tractor trailer. For reasons still under investigation, the Western Star ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Gray was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Gray for analysis.

Louisiana State Police has investigated two fatal crashes Dec. 26 resulting in three deaths. All three drivers involved in these fatal crashes were unrestrained, and all three sustained fatal injuries.

As troopers stated in a news release, the difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable, especially on the day after Christmas.

"As the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays approach us, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else," troopers added.

"Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving.

Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow."