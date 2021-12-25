Santa's Mailbox on Purpera brings joy to more than 600 children

Staff Report

Santa Claus' Mailbox on Purpera Road in Gonzales collected a total of 611 letters this year.

Sheree Taillon, who assists Santa Claus every year with the mailbox, thanked everyone who participated this Christmas season.

Updates were provided throughout the month on Facebook through the Santa's Mailbox on Purpera page.

Letters were sent to the North Pole every night, and every letter received a reply.

In the mailbox's first year, 140 letters were received. The second year collected 713.

The mailbox, located in the neighborhood off of Airline Highway in Gonzales, opened over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.