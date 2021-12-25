Prairieville Fire Department responds to house fire, rescues resident

Staff Report

The Prairieville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 25.

The department’s Engine 31, Engine 33, Engine 32, Tanker 30, District Chief 303, and Assistant Chief 303 were dispatched to the residence on Lakeland Drive at 4:13 pm., according to a PFD report.

The first unit arrived at 4:15 pm to find smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters discovered the fire originated in a vehicle inside of the garage of the residence.

Crews had to rescue one of the residents from the second floor window using a ladder. No injuries were reported.

The department thankto the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance for their assistance.