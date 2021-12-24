Business owner Brandon Trosclair asks U.S. Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

Staff Report

Ascension Parish business owner Brandon Trosclair, who owns multiple grocery stores in Louisiana and Mississippi, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the federal government’s vaccine mandate on larger businesses.

According to a news release from the Liberty Justice Center, Trosclair sees the mandate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as illegal and a violation of the rights of American business owners and workers.

Late Dec. 17, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the suspension on the mandate that had been in place since November. The stay was the result of a petition filed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by Trosclair and a group of Texas-based workers.

Trosclair and six employees of CaptiveAire Systems are represented by the national law firm Liberty Justice Center and the Louisiana-based Pelican Institute for Public Policy.

Trosclair employs nearly 500 people across 15 grocery stores in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“I’m proud to stand up on behalf of Americans and business owners who will be harmed by the federal government’s illegal mandate," he stated. "It is time for our highest court to stop the Biden Administration’s relentless intrusion into Americans’ private lives and businesses.”

In November, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a nationwide stay barring any efforts to implement or enforce the OSHA vaccine mandate. The Fifth Circuit panel said, “The Mandate threatens to substantially burden the liberty interests of reluctant individual recipients put to a choice between their job(s) and their jab(s).”

The Sixth Circuit’s order comes as the Biden Administration’s two other vaccine mandates for civilians, one for healthcare workers and another for federal contractors, are blocked by several federal courts.

On Dec. 22, Head Start teachers Sandy Brick of Louisiana and Jessica Trenn of Ohio filed a federal lawsuit to stop a new vaccine and mask mandate.

“This mandate is yet another example of the federal government’s relentless, illegal effort to control the private choices of Americans,” stated Daniel Suhr, managing attorney at the Liberty Justice Center. “The Biden Administration does not have the authority from Congress or the U.S. Constitution to issue blanket vaccine and mask mandates.”

Brick v. Biden was filed Dec. 22, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Lake Charles Division.