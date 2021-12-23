Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will conduct a free 30-hour pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.

Masks will be optional.

The following schedule will be followed:

DATE: January 18-20 and 24-25, 2022

PLACE: APSB Distribution Center

932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, LA 70737

TIME: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.