Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers
Staff Report
Ascension Parish Public Schools will conduct a free 30-hour pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.
Masks will be optional.
The following schedule will be followed:
- DATE: January 18-20 and 24-25, 2022
- PLACE: APSB Distribution Center
- 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, LA 70737
- TIME: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.
Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.