Louisiana joins multi-state lawsuit to block vaccine, mask mandates

Staff Report

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced in a news release he is leading another multi-state lawsuit against President Biden’s COVID-19 mandates.

The latest was filed Dec. 20 with the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Landry called the requirements of masks on toddlers and vaccines for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs unlawful.

“Like all of his other unlawful attempts to impose medical decisions on Americans, Biden’s overreaching orders to mask two-year-olds and force vaccinate teachers in our underserved communities will cost jobs and impede child development,” stated Landry. “If enacted, Biden’s authoritarianism will cut funding, programs, and childcare that working families, single mothers, and elderly raising grandchildren rely on desperately.”

In a video, Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill outlined the value of Head Start Programs, which provide early childhood education and resources to underserved children and families.

“Our nation’s children have faced enough setbacks and difficulties during the last two years; they cannot afford another government attack on their development,” added Landry. “

Joining Landry in Louisiana, et al. vs. Becerra, et al. are the Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.