Gonzales educators, law enforcement team up for annual Christmas toy drive

Staff Report

Gonzales Middle School Principal Lori Charlet and several volunteers donated toys to the Gonzales Police Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for the annual toy drive.

Every year, Santa Claus takes pictures with children on Charlet's front porch as a fundraiser. The money then goes toward toys, which are distributed by the local law enforcement agencies.

"So many children will have a Christmas because of your kindness and generosity!" Charlet said.

The fundraiser dates back to 2010.