Ascension Parish detective recognized by Child Advocacy Center

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office honored Sgt. Bob Escamilla for his outstanding work with the Child Advocacy Center.

Sgt. Escamilla often conducts forensic interviews on the children who go through the center. CASA team members acknowledged his upbeat and positive approach to working with children and families experiencing trauma, which has greatly impacted the agency’s ability to care for young victims of crimes.

Sgt. Escamilla has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, serving as a detective with our Juvenile Unit for the past six years.

He also serves in the United States Coast Guard Reserve as a Petty Officer 2nd Class Maritime Enforcement Specialist. He recently returned from a 60-day deployment in response to Hurricane Ida.

"We are grateful to have Sgt. Escamilla on our team," stated an APSO spokesperson. "Thank you for your service to this country and to the families of Ascension Parish."