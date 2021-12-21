Study finds Ascension Parish residents among most generous in Louisiana

Staff Report

A recent study revealed Ascension Parish residents rank fifth in Louisiana when it comes to charitable donations.

According to a news release, SmartAsset dug into Internal Revenue Service data to find the places where residents were most giving.

The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each parish who make charitable donations.

Ascension Parish's contributions as a percentage of income was 1.32 percent.

East Baton Rouge Parish led the state ranking, while Orleans Parish and Caddo Parish rounded out the top three. Lincoln Parish was fourth.

West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, De Soto, Iberville and St. Tammany parishes were all in the top ten.