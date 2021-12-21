Groundbreaking ceremony for flood control structure set for Jan. 12

Staff Report

East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 and the Pontchartrain Levee District will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 12 for the Frog Bayou - Fish Bayou Flood Control Structure.

The groundbreaking will take place on Alligator Bayou Road in Prairieville at 1 p.m., according to Ascension Parish Director of Community Outreach Rae'ven Jackson.

The event has been rescheduled after it was canceled in late November.