East Ascension High School to host One Last Stroll on March 12

Staff Report

As East Ascension High School prepares for campus updates, the Gonzales school will host one more trip down memory lane for its main building.

The school shared a flyer for its One Last Stroll event, which has been set for March 12.

The main building on campus will be torn down over the summer.

Tours of the school are set for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will include photo stations and interaction with former faculty and staff.

An auction, pep rally, and pond jump are also scheduled.