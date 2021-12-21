Ascension Parish municipalities announce holiday schedules

Staff Report

Ascension Parish's three municipalities - City of Gonzales, City of Donaldsonville, and Town of Sorrento - have announced the holiday schedules for Christmas and New Year's.

Sorrento Town Hall will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 for Christmas, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 for New Year's.

Donaldsonville City Hall will follow the same format. It will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, and again on Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

Gonzales City Hall will close in observance of the Christmas holiday beginning at 1 p.m. on Dec. 22. Offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.