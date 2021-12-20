VIDEO: Mother serving the country returns to surprise daughter at Ascension Parish school

Staff Report

A surprise reunion at an Ascension Parish school became a viral video just ahead of Christmas.

The video captured the moment a Sorrento Primary School student saw her mother, who just returned from serving the country.

The mother-daughter reunion began with the student walking through a hall toward a Christmas tree. The priceless moment was then caught on video as the girl's mom was waiting behind the tree, ready to give her a big hug.

"So sweet. This brought tears to my eyes. Just beautiful!" one commenter posted on the school's post.