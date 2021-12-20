Our Lady of the Lake buys Rouzan property for new clinic

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake announced the acquisition of property located in the Rouzan traditional neighborhood development for the future home of an Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group practice.

The 1.85 acres property along Perkins Road in the Southdowns area of Baton Rouge will be used for a clinic offering both adult primary care physicians and pediatricians, along with a complement of diagnostic capabilities. The clinic is planned to be about 16,500 square feet.

“This new development will allow us to expand our footprint and continue providing quality care from the trusted providers of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group,” stated Scott Wester, President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.

“This Lake clinic will be a huge resource and amenity to Rouzan and the greater southside Baton Rouge community,” said John M. Engquist, Manager of Engquist-Rouzan Commercial Development.

This acquisition will add to the more than 100 healthcare locations of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group. There are nearly 600 providers covering more than 50 medical specialties.

“We are looking forward to breaking ground sometime in 2022 and bringing both primary care physicians and pediatricians together in this space to serve the needs of families,” stated James Craven, MD, President of Our Lake of the Lake Physician Group.