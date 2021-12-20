Hospitals announce top baby names in 2021

Staff Report
David Paulk, Sr., dressed as Santa Claus, visits babies at Piedmont Athens Regional.

Area hospitals Womans Hospital and Baton Rouge General released the most popular baby names in 2021.

The top names for the year were:

  • Ava
  • Charlotte
  • Olivia
  • Emma
  • Amelia
  • Mia
  • Evelyn
  • Audrey
  • Caroline
  • Ellie
  • Liam
  • James
  • Wyatt 
  • Elijah
  • Luke
  • William
  • Hudson
  • Noah
  • Asher
  • Oliver

Baton Rouge General announced Londyn and Kayden as the most popular baby names.

The other five most popular names were: 

  • Londyn/London
  • Charlotte
  • Ava
  • Elizabeth
  • Sadie
  • Kayden/Kaiden
  • Noah
  • Mason
  • Levi
  • Asher