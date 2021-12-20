Hospitals announce top baby names in 2021

Staff Report

Area hospitals Womans Hospital and Baton Rouge General released the most popular baby names in 2021.

The top names for the year were:

Ava

Charlotte

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Mia

Evelyn

Audrey

Caroline

Ellie

Liam

James

Wyatt

Elijah

Luke

William

Hudson

Noah

Asher

Oliver

Baton Rouge General announced Londyn and Kayden as the most popular baby names.

The other five most popular names were: