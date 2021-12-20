Hospitals announce top baby names in 2021
Staff Report
Area hospitals Womans Hospital and Baton Rouge General released the most popular baby names in 2021.
The top names for the year were:
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Audrey
- Caroline
- Ellie
- Liam
- James
- Wyatt
- Elijah
- Luke
- William
- Hudson
- Noah
- Asher
- Oliver
Baton Rouge General announced Londyn and Kayden as the most popular baby names.
The other five most popular names were:
- Londyn/London
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Elizabeth
- Sadie
- Kayden/Kaiden
- Noah
- Mason
- Levi
- Asher