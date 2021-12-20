Louisiana Department of Health issues guidance on Omicron variant

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health released updated guidance for the holidays as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads.

"CDC estimates that Omicron is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States and in Louisiana's region," State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol stated in a news release. "It is startling how quickly this happened, but it is not surprising."

COVID-19 incidence, statewide percent positivity, and hospitalizations are on the rise. LDH reports a 60 percent increase in COVID-19 incidence, when comparing last week and this week's seven-day averages.

Also, COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to increase over the last four days. Statewide percent positivity increased from 2.2 percent last week to 3.3 percent this week.

Two weeks ago, 35 percent of parishes were at "substantial" or "high" risk of COVID-19 spread in the community, a categorization based on a community indicator classification system developed by the CDC.

Last week, 65 percent of parishes fell into these two highest-risk categories.

LDH shared updated public health guidance so that families can celebrate the holidays safely: