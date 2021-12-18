Community fills trailers with toys for sheriff's 'Christmas for Kentucky' drive

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced some $10,000 in toys were purchased from monetary donations and three large trailers were filled with new toy donations in the "Christmas for Kentucky" campaign.

After a difficult year in south Louisiana as residents recovered from Hurricane Ida, many in the community were generous to the people of Kentucky who were recently devastated by tornados.

In a Facebook post, APSO thanked area businesses, organizations, and citizens who supported the toy drive. Many of the vehicles donating arrived with trunks filled with toys.

Deputies purchased new toys from Walmart with the monetary donations. New, unwrapped toys were collected during the week at APSO's substations on Airline Highway in Gonzales and Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville.

"We hope that this small gesture will help restore these families’ spirits during Christmas as they work to rebuild their lives," an APSO spokesperson stated.

Baton Rouge television stations also reported on the positive news in Ascension Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Webre told WBRZ-TV his department would not "let the Grinch steal Christmas from Kentucky."