Rep. Graves questions Biden policies' effect on energy prices

Staff Report

U.S. Reps. Garret Graves and Stephanie Bice sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking for analysis of the impact of the Biden Administration policies on the current rise in gas prices and the impact on future energy prices.

In a news release, Graves stated President Biden asked FTC Chair Lina Khan to shift away from the causes of increasing prices at the pump and putting the blame on the companies.

Graves called it a "politically motivated effort to shift focus away from the real causes of increasing prices at the pump."

The full letter is available at Graves' website.