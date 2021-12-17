Interstate 10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge tentative closure set for Dec. 19

Staff Report

The Interstate 10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in the LaPlace area is tentatively scheduled to be closed in both directions on Dec. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. to allow Entergy to reinstall overhead transmission lines.

The lines were damaged due to the Dec. 14 helicopter crash.

According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana State Police as well as DOTD will have personnel along the closure points.

The following detour information was released: