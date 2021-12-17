Interstate 10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge tentative closure set for Dec. 19
Staff Report
The Interstate 10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in the LaPlace area is tentatively scheduled to be closed in both directions on Dec. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. to allow Entergy to reinstall overhead transmission lines.
The lines were damaged due to the Dec. 14 helicopter crash.
According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana State Police as well as DOTD will have personnel along the closure points.
The following detour information was released:
- I-10 East traffic should detour to US 61 South near Gramercy to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East.
- I-10 West traffic should detour to I-310 South to US 61 North to US 51 North to reenter I-10 West.