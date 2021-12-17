St. John, St. Theresa Student of the Year nominees, winners announced

Staff Report

St. Theresa Middle and St. John Primary schools announced nominations and winners of the fifth and eighth grade Student of Year awards.

Students are nominated based on their excellent academic records.

5th Grade - Riley Bottger, Avery Fontenot, Taylor Hendricks, Landon Herndon, Weslee Manda, Everett Newman, Alenia Poirrier, Audrey Robichaux, Cameron Rodrigue, and Audrey Williamson.

The selection was narrowed down to three students who stood out based on their leadership, service, extracurricular activities, honors, and a personal essay. Those students are Weslee Manda, Audrey Robichaux, and Audrey Williamson.

A winner was chosen from there. The 5th Grade Student of the Year for 2022 is Audrey Williamson.

8th Grade - Audrey Barnes, Claire Canova, Hayley Cavalier, Delaneuville, Benjamin Jones, Alex Klumpp, Audrey Manda. Grey Maynard, Ava Rodrigue, and Jude St. Pierre.

The selection was narrowed down to three students who stood out based on their leadership, service, extracurricular activities, honors, and a personal essay. Those students are Hayley Cavalier, Benjamin Jones, and Ava Rodrigue.

A winner was chosen from there. The 8th Grade Student of the Year for 2022 is Benjamin Jones.