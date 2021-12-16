Sharon Morris named City of Gonzales 2021 Citizen of the Year

Staff Report

City of Gonzales officials recognized Sharon Morris as the city's 2021 Outstanding Citizen of the Year.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council presented the honor to Morris during the Dec. 13 meeting.

Morris is a public relations and marketing professional and special events coordinator for the Arc of East Ascension, which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

She organizes the annual "Dancing for a Cause" fundraising event, which has evolved over the last decade into an exciting showcase for the greater Baton Rouge area. The event has been held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales in recent years.

Morris is also involved in several other community-service organizations in Ascension Parish.