Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center honors community leaders

Staff Report

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center recently recognized and presented several prestigious awards, named after individuals who made a meaningful difference in the fight against cancer. These awards honored Sandra Brown, PhD, the Gonzales Area Foundation and J. Gerald “Jerry” Jolly.

“On behalf of the boards, the Cancer Center leadership team, every volunteer and team member, and the patients and family members we serve, I offer my sincere gratitude to these honorees,” said Tom Adamek, chairman, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center board of directors. “Together, we are taking giant leaps forward in enhancing cancer care throughout the Gulf South. Much of this progress is made possible due to remarkable volunteerism and community support.”

The D. Jensen Holliday Memorial Community Service Award is presented annually to an individual whose vision and dedication has made a sustained and measurable difference in the fight against cancer. Adamek presented this year’s award to Dr. Sandra Brown for her contributions to the organization’s Prevention on the Go early detection program.

Brown’s passion for improving the health of the community is evidenced by her 16 years of volunteerism with the Prevention on the Go program where she has performed breast exams on thousands of women and diagnosed more than 50 cancers. She has educated countless women on the importance of self-exams and taking personal responsibility for their health.

The Louis D. Curet Memorial Volunteer Fundraiser Award was presented by Curet’s daughter, Jeanne James, to the Gonzales Area Foundation. The award recognizes an individual, organization or foundation that has launched or led a significant philanthropic effort in support of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

The Gonzales Area Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to transform cancer care in Ascension Parish through prevention, research, survivorship, innovation and teamwork.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over $713,000 to support Cancer Center initiatives in the Gonzales-area, including the annual free cancer screening event, Live Well Ascension, and the THRIVE survivorship program.

The Hillar C. Moore, Jr., Memorial Outstanding Leadership Award recognizes an individual whose service has made a significant and unique contribution to the Cancer Center’s philanthropic initiatives. This year, the award was presented by Hillar Moore, III and Steven Moore, to J. Gerald “Jerry” Jolly.

Jolly served on the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center board of directors from 1998-2013, including serving as board chair from 2009–2011. He currently serves on the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation board as Immediate Past Chair and has been instrumental in building a long-term endowment to support the fight against cancer.

He and his wife, Donna, are members of the Lipsey Legacy Society and have made a planned gift to support the future of cancer care for generations to come.

“Mary Bird Perkins was built by the community for the community 50 years ago,” said Todd Stevens, president and CEO, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “It is because of volunteers and philanthropists that we have transformed cancer care and stayed true to our 100% focus on fighting this disease. These award recipients are a great representation of people coming together to advance the Cancer Center’s mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer.”