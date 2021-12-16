City of Gonzales officially launches Price LeBlanc PACE Center

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales officially launched the Price LeBlanc PACE Center.

The city's Facebook page, which can be found by searching "City of Gonzales, Louisiana 70737," featured video of the building site.

It has been designed by Domain Architecture, and will provide space for entertainment, expos, and event hosting in the new Heritage Crossing development at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. The center will be about 25,000 square feet.

According to city government, citizens can expect to see the PACE Center host cultural events, performing arts events, indoor concerts, exhibits, conferences, banquets, and balls.

City leaders hope the new addition will drive economic development in the area and enhance the quality of life in the community.

In February 2020, a news conference was held to announce the naming of the new $10 million center in honor of the late Price LeBlanc.

He was well-known in the region for philanthropy and contributions to the community.

LeBlanc’s children also offered a groundbreaking contribution of $1.5 million to the construction of the center to honor his memory.