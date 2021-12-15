Community supports Geaux Pink fundraising efforts

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s annual Geaux Pink fundraising campaign, presented by Super Chevy Dealers, received generous support throughout all of the Cancer Center’s service areas in southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

During the annual October campaign, Geaux Pink raised more than $185,000 with approximately 80 events and fundraising initiatives to support local breast cancer patients.

Geaux Pink, presented by Super Chevy Dealers, is one of the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising programs that encourages individuals, schools, restaurants, businesses, sports teams, etc. in local communities to join in the fight against cancer and raise money during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

This year, funds were raised throughout the Cancer Center’s locations in Baton Rouge, Covington, Gonzales, Hammond and Houma. All funds raised stay in their respective local community and support free breast cancer patients, breast cancer screenings, education programs and early detection initiatives.

“We are extremely thankful to all communities for their fundraising efforts and generosity with the Geaux Pink campaign,” said Danielle Mack, vice president and chief development officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “The support from Super Chevy Dealers is key to advancing our mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer. One hundred percent of Super Chevy Dealers’ support will positively impact breast cancer patients and their families. We appreciate their generosity and dedication to all of the communities we serve.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women. Breast cancer screenings can help detect breast cancer in its earliest stages, where better outcomes are more likely. Women should get a clinical breast exam at least every three years, starting in their 20s, and get an annual exam and mammogram starting at 40.

“Super Chevy Dealers is proud to partner with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center through Geaux Pink to help ensure members of our community receive the highest quality, care, support and resources in the fight against breast cancer,” said Eric Lane, Gerry Lane Chevrolet and president, Super Chevy Dealers. “With one in eight women developing breast cancer in their lifetime, partnering with Mary Bird Perkins to guarantee they can receive the highest level of care all close to home was an easy decision for us. Our team is committed to being good corporate citizens and are proud to help make a lasting impact in the areas where our employees and customers call home.”

To learn more about Geaux Pink and how to make a difference in the fight against cancer at all Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Centers, visit marybird.org/geauxpink.