Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales tabbed for $295,000 funding

Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced Louisiana airports, including the Gonzales airport, will receive $35.7 million in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales will receive $295,000 funding, according to a news release from Cassidy's office.

“This is just the beginning of the billions in resources coming to Louisiana and would not have happened without passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” stated Dr. Cassidy. “Improving our airports is essential for our state to catch up, attract investment, and create opportunity.”

This additional funding only accounts for fiscal year 2022. Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for airport infrastructure from Cassidy’s infrastructure bill each year for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide which projects they ultimately fund with this additional funding.